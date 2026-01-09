Oman accelerates Vision 2040 through cultural and heritage projects

The Sultanate of Oman is making steady progress towards its Vision 2040 goals by investing heavily in a new generation of cultural and heritage projects aimed at strengthening tourism and diversifying the national economy.

Led by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the initiatives focus on developing world-class museums and visitor centres across the country, combining modern architectural design with the preservation of Oman’s rich historical and environmental legacy.

From coastal ports to remote archaeological landscapes, the projects are designed to position Oman as a leading destination for heritage and eco-tourism.

One of the flagship developments is the Natural History Museum in Muscat, located within the expansive Oman Botanic Garden. Currently in the tendering phase, the museum is envisioned as a comprehensive record of Oman’s geological and biological history.

The wider Botanic Garden project, now under the operational management of Muscat Municipality, stands among the largest environmental developments in the Middle East.

In the coastal city of Sur, the Maritime History Museum continues to draw international attention. Designed by renowned architect Ibrahim Jaidah, the museum reflects Oman’s historic maritime influence.

Following a value engineering process, the project has retained its ambitious design while ensuring long-term sustainability and practical educational use.

Further north, in the Musandam Governorate, construction of the Dibba Archaeological Visitor Centre is nearing completion, with around 90 per cent of work finished.

Scheduled to open in 2026, the centre will provide visitors with direct access to Bronze Age archaeological sites, using interactive exhibits and advanced display technologies to highlight Dibba’s historical importance.

Meanwhile, the Unesco-listed archaeological city of Qalhat is set to undergo a major upgrade. The Ministry is overseeing the tender process for a new visitor centre, with bids expected to be evaluated in early 2026.

Inspired by seashells and natural wadi formations, the centre will serve as a focal point for visitors exploring one of Oman’s most significant medieval ports. The project is supported through partnerships with the private sector, including Oman LNG.

In Al Dhahirah Governorate, plans are also underway for a visitor centre at the Bat, Al Khutm and Al Ayn archaeological sites, famous for their prehistoric beehive tombs dating back to the third millennium BC.

The project is expected to enter the tendering phase in the first quarter of 2026.

By expanding heritage infrastructure to both urban and remote locations, Oman is strengthening cultural preservation while opening new pathways for sustainable tourism, reinforcing its ambition to become a regional leader in heritage management under Vision 2040.