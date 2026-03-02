Oman Air cancels multiple regional, international flights over airspace closures

MUSCAT: Oman Air has announced the cancellation of several flights on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, due to ongoing regional airspace closures.

The affected routes include all flights to and from Amman (AMM), Dubai (DXB), Bahrain (BAH), Doha (DOH), Dammam (DMM), Kuwait (KWI), Copenhagen (CPH), and Baghdad (BGW).

The airline said that all other flights are operating as scheduled, although some delays may be expected.

In a statement, Oman Air emphasised that the safety and well-being of its guests and crew remain its highest priority. The airline added that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities and will continue to provide updates through its official website and communication channels.

Passengers are advised to manage their bookings via the airline’s website or mobile application.

Oman Air apologised for the inconvenience caused and thanked passengers for their understanding and cooperation during the disruption.