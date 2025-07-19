Oman Air joins global effort to improve Boeing fuel switch safety

MUSCAT: In response to intensified global surveillance over aircraft fuel control systems, Oman Air inspections have been conducted on the fuel switching technologies of its Boeing 787 and 737 fleet.

This Boeing fuel switch safety step has been taken on the directive from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and rising industry concern after the disastrous crash of Air India Flight AI171.

Captain Nasser Al Salmi, Chief Operating Officer of Oman Air, authenticated the inspections in an exclusive interview, affirming, “In line with regulatory guidance, we have conducted extra fuel switch checks on all of our Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft as a precautionary measure and as part of our ongoing commitment to the highest safety standards.”

Oman Air operates eight Boeing 787s and 23 Boeing 737s, which have all undergone the advanced inspections.

Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) believe that the safety features of their fuel switches are reliable. However, some airlines, like Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Saudia, have started their inspections.

An initial report from India’s AAIB showed that the fuel control switches on the unfortunate Air India plane were in the “cutoff” position shortly after takeoff, which caused both engines to fail and led to the tragic loss of 260 lives.

The incident sparked a global reassessment of Boeing fuel switch safety, prompting controllers in South Korea and other nations to issue inspection requirements.

Read More: Pakistan’s JF-17C, C-130 win big in UK at RIAT 2025

Fuel switches are serious cockpit components that control fuel flow to aircraft engines. On Boeing 787s, each engine has a separate switch located beneath the accelerator handles.

These switches are protected by physical brackets and require deliberate upward force to engage, minimising the risk of accidental activation.

Despite FAA assurances that no Airworthiness Directive is necessary, the aviation industry is taking a proactive stance. Airlines are prioritising Oman Air inspections and similar measures to ensure operational integrity and passenger safety.

As investigations continue, the global aviation community remains united in its commitment to safety, transparency, and continuous improvement.