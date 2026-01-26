Oman Air clarifies fare policy

The national carrier of Oman, Oman Air, has made it clear that ticket prices on the Muscat–Salalah route, for citizens, remain stable and unchanged.

The clarification statement issued by Oman Air following discussions viral on social media regarding ticket prices on the Muscat–Salalah route, reaffirms its commitment to maintaining stable and affordable fares for passengers.

In a statement, the national carrier of Oman has confirmed that the fare for Omani citizens on the Muscat–Salalah route remains fixed at RO64 for return tickets throughout the year, and RO54 for return tickets during the autumn season.

Oman Air further noted that the current pricing policy is aimed at supporting domestic tourism during the peak khareef season, while ensuring accessibility and convenience for citizens travelling between governorates.

The carrier also highlighted measures to strengthen domestic connectivity, noting that seat capacity on domestic services was increased by 17 percent in 2024, and continues to raise flight frequencies in line with operational capacity.

With demand rising during peak travel periods, Airline urged passengers to book early through its official website to secure seats at the fixed domestic economy fare.

Oman Air is the national flag carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, its headquartered is at Muscat International Airport. The Airline was founded in 1993, the airline is a majority government-owned entity.