Oman announces 2026 public holiday calendar, new rules and policy changes

MUSCAT: Oman has introduced a wide-ranging set of policy changes and regulatory reforms, and public holidays that will take effect from 2026, marking a significant shift across several key sectors as part of reforms aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Expansion of Plastic Shopping Bag Ban

The Environment Authority has announced the implementation of the fourth phase of its nationwide ban on plastic shopping bags, which will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

Public Holiday Calendar Announced

Oman has released the official list of national and religious public holidays for 2026, with the exception of Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, which will be announced later in accordance with moon-sighting decisions by the Main Committee for the Sighting of the Hijri Month Crescents.

The confirmed holidays are:

Sultan’s Accession Day: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Al Isra’ wal Mi’raj: Sunday, January 18, 2026

New Hijri Year: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH): Thursday, August 27, 2026

National Day: Wednesday and Thursday, November 25 and 26, 2026

Ban on Unstamped Excise Products

The Tax Authority announced that from January 1, 2026, the sale or circulation of energy drinks and other excise goods without a Digital Tax Stamp (DTS) will be prohibited.

Launch of Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan

Oman will begin implementing its Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026–2030) in January 2026, representing a major restructuring of the Sultanate’s national development strategy.

Introduction of OMR 1 Polymer Banknote

The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has announced the launch of the Sultanate’s first OMR 1 polymer banknote. The commemorative note will enter circulation on January 11, 2026, and will circulate alongside the existing paper banknote as legal tender.

A dedicated sales counter operated by Oman Post at Opera Galleria will offer the polymer notes starting January 11, 2026.

Oman–India CEPA to Boost Economic Ties

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Oman and India is expected to open new avenues for trade and investment, providing Omani products preferential access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

New Routes from Muscat International Airport

Oman Air has announced the launch of a new Muscat–Taif route starting January 31, 2026. The service will operate three times a week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — using Boeing 737 aircraft. Taif will become the airline’s fifth destination in Saudi Arabia.

Mandatory Premarital Medical Examination

The third phase of the premarital medical examination programme will be enforced in 2026, following the issuance of legislation making the screening mandatory prior to completing marriage procedures.

Muscat’s Signature Events Return in 2026

Muscat Nights 2026 will run throughout January, marking the return of the capital’s flagship winter festival.

Additionally, international attention will focus on Oman with the 15th edition of the Tour of Oman cycling race. The five-stage event will begin on February 7, 2026, following the Muscat Classic — a 179.165-kilometre race from Al Mouj to Al Bustan — scheduled for February 6.