Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 holidays announced in Oman

Oman has announced the Eid Al Fitr 2026 holiday for employees in both the public and private sectors, the country’s official news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the official announcement, the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Shawwal will take place on Thursday, 19 March, in Oman.

In Oman, the first day of Ramadan fell on 19 February 2026, which differs from some neighbouring country United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Authorities said the Eid Al Fitr holiday will begin on Thursday, 19 March 2026 in Oman, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan, and will continue until Tuesday, 24 March.

The break will give employees across the country a five-day holiday to celebrate the festival with family and friends.

Oman issues labour-friendly order ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026

The Ministry of Labour of Oman has instructed private sector employers to pay workers their March 2026 salaries earlier than usual, ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

In a statement, the Ministry of Labour of Oman has said all private sector establishments subject to the country’s Labour Law must ensure that wages for March are paid no later than Wednesday, 18 March 2026.

“On the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr 1447 AH, the Ministry of Labour notifies all private sector establishments subject to the Labour Law (Royal Decree No. 53/2023) of the necessity to expedite the payment of workers’ wages for the month of March 2026, no later than Wednesday, March 18, 2026.”