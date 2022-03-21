Oman announces job opportunities

MUSCAT: Oman has announced a number of job vacancies in private sector institutions.

The sultanate’s Labour Ministry announced openings in the institutions that are operating in North Al Batinah Governorate, Times of Oman reported.

Also Read: Oman allows expatriates to own properties

“The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Directorate General of Labour in North Al Batinah Governorate, announces the launch of a package of vacancies in private sector institutions operating in the governorate for various specialties and qualifications,” a statement issued by the ministry read.

Aspirants can apply for the jobs through the ministry’s website, www.mol.gov.om.

Also Read: Oman cuts down visa fees

The vacancies up for grabs include job profiles like loading and unloading worker, mechanical technician, accountant, commercial promoter, chemical engineer and pharmacist.

Comments