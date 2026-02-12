Oman announces official start date of Ramadan 2026

MUSCAT: Oman has announced the official starting date of the holy month of Ramadan 2026 based on scientific calculations, without waiting for a moon sighting.

This announcement comes ahead of the crescent moon sighting expected in many parts of the world on Tuesday, February 17, after Maghrib prayers.

The Sultanate’s Main Committee for Moon Sighting stated that the moon will set on Tuesday, corresponding to Shaban 29, 1447 AH, before or at sunset in all governorates of Oman, making it astronomically impossible to sight the crescent on that day.

The Committee added that, following the principle of relying on observable reality and scientific certainty, and not accepting reports that contradict these facts, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, will be the last day of Shaban. Thursday, February 19, 2026, will mark the first day of Ramadan in Oman.

In the UAE, the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) at the University of Sharjah also confirmed that spotting the Ramadan crescent on February 17 would be impossible even with advanced telescopes — not only in Sharjah or the UAE but across most of the Islamic world. This means Ramadan will similarly begin on February 19 there.

Meanwhile, Ramadan 2026 moon likely to be sighted on February 18, 2026 in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing astronomical data.

There is a strong possibility that the Ramadan moon will be sighted in Pakistan on 18 February, according to astronomers. Experts say the crescent may be visible on the 29th of Shaban 1447 AH.

Astronomical data indicates that the new moon will be born on 17 February at 5:01pm. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting to formally assess moon sighting reports will be held in Peshawar on 18 February.