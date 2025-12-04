Oman to grant Filipinos visa-free entry

Oman will begin offering Filipino nationals visa-free entry for stays of up to 14 days starting in 2026, a policy shift aimed at strengthening tourism, trade, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The announcement was made during Oman’s National Day celebrations in Makati City, where officials highlighted the initiative as part of a broader effort to deepen bilateral relations.

Under the new rules, Filipinos will be able to enter Oman without a visa for short-term visits, bringing the Philippines in line with more than 100 countries currently eligible for 14-day visa-free entry.

The decision is expected to significantly increase Filipino tourist arrivals and support Oman’s strategy to position itself as a leading Middle Eastern destination.

Omani officials also indicated that enhanced air connectivity is being explored, including potential direct flights to Cebu and expanded routes from Manila. Improved travel links are expected to encourage tourism, facilitate business exchanges, and create new opportunities for collaboration across sectors such as trade, education, and hospitality.

The Philippines remains one of Oman’s major sources of skilled foreign workers, and authorities believe the eased travel rules will strengthen people-to-people ties and promote cultural exchange.

The policy aligns with Oman’s continued efforts to diversify its economy and expand its global tourism footprint.

The visa exemption marks a notable step forward in Oman–Philippines relations and is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation, greater economic engagement, and increased mobility between the two nations from 2026 onward.