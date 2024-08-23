Oman arrests 35 infiltrators hiding inside truck

MUSCAT: Oman authorities arrested 35 infiltrators, hiding inside a truck, who were trying to enter the Sultanate illegally, local media reported.

The operation was jointly conducted by the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command and Special Tasks Police Unit

In a statement, Royal Oman Police said, “North Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command, in cooperation with the Special Tasks Police Unit in Ibra, arrested (35) infiltrators of African nationalities and three people for transporting infiltrators inside a truck, and legal procedures are being completed against them.”

