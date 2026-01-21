Oman bans Indian poultry imports amid health concerns

Muscat: Oman has imposed a ban on poultry imports from India’s Kerala state due to veterinary health concerns, the Times of Oman reported on Wednesday.

The decision is expected to deal a significant blow to India’s poultry industry, as Oman is one of the largest destinations for Indian chicken exports. India’s poultry exports reached a record $184.58 million during the 2023–24 fiscal year, with major shipments going to Oman and Sri Lanka.

Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) issued a ministerial decision prohibiting the import of live birds and poultry-related products originating from Kerala.

The move follows recommendations from the competent veterinary authority after an assessment of the animal health situation in the Indian state.

Under the decision, the ban applies to live birds, poultry products, derivatives and waste sourced from Kerala. The restrictions will remain in force until the identified risks are eliminated and a subsequent decision is issued to lift the ban.

However, the ministry clarified that the prohibition does not apply to poultry products that have been treated or thermally processed in accordance with the Terrestrial Animal Health Code issued by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), formerly known as the OIE.

The measure reflects Oman’s efforts to protect animal and public health by strengthening biosecurity and import controls, in line with international best practices aimed at preventing the spread of infectious diseases through trade.

Officials stressed that all relevant authorities have been instructed to enforce the ban within their respective jurisdictions to ensure full compliance with the new requirements.

The decision is consistent with similar precautionary measures adopted by other countries in the region to regulate livestock and poultry imports amid ongoing concerns over avian and animal health.

Notably, in 2024 Oman also halted the issuance of new import permits for Indian chicken eggs, while Qatar imposed restrictions on egg imports from India.