Oman bans kingfish trading, fishing for two months

Web Desk
By Web Desk
MUSCAT: The Oman authorities imposed a ban on catching and trading kingfish for a period of two months, local media reported.

According to the Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR), the ban is in effect from August 15 to October 15, 2024, in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No. (230/2014).

As per the ban, no one will be allowed to catch or trade the kingfish within the Sultanate of Oman during the prohibited period of two months.

According to the Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources, the decision is aimed at guaranteeing sustainable fishing methods and saving the kingfish population.

Before the ban’s implementation, the ministry asked all fishermen, fish transporters, and associated enterprises to register their current kingfish stocks and adhere to the regulations.

The Oman government has also emphasised that in order to prevent legal repercussions for infractions, collaboration from all parties involved is crucial.

