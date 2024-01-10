Oman cuts water connection fees  

MUSCAT: Oman’s Council of Ministers, headed by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, approved a reduction in drinking water connection service fees for residential and non-residential segments from OMR 700 to OMR 200.

The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) affirmed that the decision helps ease the burden on citizens and reflects Sultan’s attention to providing basic public services and achieving sustainable development.

The authority pointed out that the reduction in water connection services will begin to be implemented with effect from 1 February 2024. It added that water connection fees for residential units have been cut down from OMR700 to OMR200.

Subscribers who have already paid OMR200 will be charged no further amounts, said the APSR, noting that sums higher than OMR200 that had been paid before the Royal directives would not be reimbursed.

Meanwhile, the subscribers who have not paid OMR200 can choose between paying by instalment and one-time payment of the outstanding balance.

For non-residential units (government, industrial, commercial and tourist), the authority said, drinking water connection fees will be charged according to building area as follows: OMR600 for buildings whose total area is equal to or less than 500 square metres (sqm).

OMR950 for buildings whose area ranges between 501 to 1000 sqm. OMR1,300 for buildings whose area ranges between 1,001 and 2,000 sqm.

For buildings whose area exceeds 2,001 sqm, a fee of OMR1,300 or the actual connection value will be charged, whichever is higher.