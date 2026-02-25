Oman issues 1,340 tourist guide licences, 118 to women

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism of Oman has issued 1,340 licences to Omani tourist guides, including 118 to women, as Oman joined countries worldwide in marking World Tourist Guide Day.

Anwar bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Head of the Tourist Guidance Department at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said that the licenses were issued by the Ministry up to the end of 2025 to 1,340 Omani tourist guides.

He said that English was the most frequently licensed language among guides. Licences were also granted in other foreign languages, including French, German, Spanish, Italian and Russian.

Anwar bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi further stated that the increasing interest among Omani women in the profession, with 118 licences issued to women by the end of last year.

He stressed that the ministry is committed to ensuring participation from both men and women, describing their involvement as essential to implementing tourism development strategies.

The Head of the Tourist Guidance Department stressed the importance of practicing the profession of tourist guiding and the pivotal role played by guides in the tourism industry, encouraging interested Omani guides to enter this field.

He said that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism aims to expand the number of guides proficient in languages other than English, in line with the needs of the sector and the diversity of international tourist markets.