Oman: New law grants reduced working hours for employees

The Ministry of Social Development of Oman has rolled out a new law for workers or employees with disabilities to improve their rights.

Employees in Oman are now entitled to a two-hour reduction in their working day while retaining full pay, under new provisions set out in Article 50 of the Law of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, issued through Royal Decree No. 92/2025.

The entitlement applies to employees with moderate or severe disabilities, as well as to workers who provide care for a person with a disability, provided that the person under their care (their child, spouse, or parent) has a moderate or severe disability, and that this is supported by an official document issued by the relevant authority.

Individuals with disabilities are required to present a valid disability card, issued by the Ministry of Social Development of Oman, confirming their level of disability.

Caregivers who themselves are not disabled must provide proof of their relationship to the person under their care, evidence of the disability classification, and documentation showing they are the officially designated caregiver.

Oman Says Inflation Rate Stable in the Country

The Ministry of Economy of Oman has claimed that the inflation rate in the Sultanate of Oman is low and stable, and significantly below the economic growth achieved during the Tenth Five-Year Development Plan (2021-2025).

Officials labelled the performance as a key sign of the economy’s resilience as Oman pushes ahead with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and its diversification strategy.

According to the ministry, Oman’s success lies in adapting to and overcoming the global inflation crisis and keeping inflation at what it described as “safe levels.” It further noted that average inflation between 2021 and 2024 stood at 1.4 percent, while real GDP grew by about 3.4 percent, exceeding the inflation rate and approaching the average growth target in the Tenth Plan of 3.5 percent.