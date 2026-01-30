Oman finalises professional accreditation system for industrial sector

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour Oman has announced the introduction of a new professional accreditation system aimed at regulating occupational classification and professional licensing within Oman’s industrial sector, as part of wider efforts to organise the labour market and enhance workforce efficiency.

In a statement issued on January 29, 2026, the ministry said the system is being implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, along with the Sector Skills Unit for Industry.

The framework will apply to all establishments operating in the Sultanate and covers a comprehensive list of professions approved by the ministry.

Under the new system, workers will be required to complete specified procedures to obtain professional classification certificates and licences to practise their respective occupations through the official accreditation platform. The rollout will take place in phases beginning on February 9, 2026.

Full enforcement is scheduled to begin on May 1, 2026. From that date, the Ministry of Labour will no longer issue or renew work permits for workers who have not obtained the required professional certificates or licences for designated occupations.

The ministry has urged all establishments to comply with the new requirements and complete the necessary procedures within the stipulated timeframe to ensure a smooth transition. Registration is available through the official platform.

Occupations subject to professional classification include factory manager, operations manager, production manager in transformational industries, maintenance manager, analytical chemist, operations analyst, advertising specialist, ceramic artist, operational risk analyst, electronics technician for measuring devices, production mechanical technician, welding mechanical technician, general chemical technician, paint industry technician, factory installation technician, and graphic designer.

Professions requiring professional licensing include plastic extrusion machine operators, food industry chemists and technicians, stone and marble cutting and sawing workers, plastic injection machine operators, plastic bag production line workers, furniture carpenters, and stone and marble lathe operators.