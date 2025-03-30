Oman gets 9-day Eidul Fitr holidays

People in Oman will enjoy 9-day Eidul Fitr holidays following the announcement by the Sultanate authorities.

According to details, Sultanate of Oman have announced that the Eidiul Fitr holidays for 1446 AH will run from Saturday, March 29, 2025, to Thursday, April 3, 2025 (4th Shawwal 1446 AH).

However, with the weekend falling on April 4 and 5, official working hours will resume on Sunday, April 6, 2025, effectively giving the public and private sectors a nine-day break.

The decision was made after the crescent moon was not sighted, leading to the declaration that Monday, March 31, 2025, will mark the first day of Eidul Fitr.

Eidul Fitr is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Iran, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Australia, India, and Bangladesh have announced Eid for Monday, as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in these regions.

Earlier, it was speculated that Eid might be observed on the same day across most countries. However, with Saudi Arabia sighting the moon, Ramadan concluded at 29 days in the kingdom, while Pakistan is still awaiting its official moon sighting announcement.