Oman to launch golden visa program with digital trade reforms

SALALAH: The Sultanate of Oman is scheduled to announce its highly anticipated Golden Visa program on August 31, 2025, offering permanent residence to global investors.



The initiative has been announced by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP), and it aims to generate foreign funds and boost economic growth through regulatory modernisation and digital transformation.

The Oman Golden Visa will provide renewable 5 or 10-year residency permits to qualified investors and their families, including spouses, children under 25, and dependent parents, without the need for local sponsorship.

Applicants may apply and qualify in different domains, including real estate purchases, business ownership, or capital spending in priority sectors such as renewable energy, IT, tourism, and construction.

According to the visa launch, Oman will present a set of digital trade improvements, including a new electronic commercial registration transfer service via the “Oman Business” platform.

These reforms are helpful to update business processes, minimise operational costs, and improve transparency across the investment ecosystem.

Under the support of Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, the official announcement will be made in due course.

The Oman Golden Visa initiative will be launched in collaboration with the “Al Majida Companies” program, which supports high-performing Omani firms in expanding their regional and global footprint.

Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Douhani, Director-General of Planning at MOCIIP, highlighted that the program presents Oman’s commitment to creating a stable, investor-friendly environment that is aligned with Vision 2040 goals.

The program will not only support cultural exchange, but also enhance tourism and educational aspects.

This initiative comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates introduced similar long-term residency programs, to enhance economic stability, and boost tourism.