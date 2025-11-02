Oman grants citizenship to 45 individuals under new nationality law

Muscat: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman has issued a Royal Decree granting Omani citizenship to 45 individuals under the new nationality law, the daily Atheer reported.

The new nationality law defines the rules, conditions, and pathways for acquiring Omani citizenship — including by birth, marriage to an Omani citizen, and naturalization — while clarifying eligibility criteria for each route.

Dual citizenship

Under the law, dual citizenship is generally prohibited unless specifically approved by the Sultan through a Royal Decree. Omani nationals who obtain foreign nationality without authorization automatically lose their Omani citizenship.

Marriage-related provisions

A foreigner who gains Omani citizenship through marriage to an Omani woman will lose it if the marriage ends in divorce or desertion within five years. However, this does not affect the children, who retain their Omani nationality.

Similarly, a foreign woman who gains Omani citizenship through marriage to an Omani man will lose it if she divorces and subsequently marries a non-Omani. The loss of citizenship takes effect from the date of the second marriage.

The law further empowers authorities to revoke citizenship under certain circumstances — such as insulting the Sultan or the Sultanate, joining groups hostile to Oman’s interests, or working for foreign governments in roles deemed contrary to national interests.

Citizenship may also be withdrawn from individuals convicted of crimes against state security or multiple felonies within five years of acquiring nationality. Long-term absence from the country — exceeding 24 consecutive months without valid reason — is also a potential ground for revocation.

The law also allows for the reinstatement of citizenship if the circumstances leading to revocation no longer apply.

