Oman inks agreements with global tech companies

MUSCAT: Oman Investment Authority’s (OIA) affiliated several companies inked over 30 agreements and projects worth a combined OMR35 million with top global players in the industry, local media reported.

The OIA-affiliated companies including Omantel, Oman Data Park, Iqaa Group, and OQ signed agreements with prominent global corporations like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, TCS, and Virtusa on the sidelines of the COMEX 2024 exhibition.

The agreements range from the establishment of data centers to the announcement of the adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud, and other technologies.

OIA’s Head of Information Management Atef bin Saeed Al Siyabi said that the authority and its affiliated companies give great importance to the technology sector.

He said that the OIA, and its affiliated companies is committed to supporting startups and small and medium-sized companies operating in the technology sector through

Atef bin Saeed Al Siyabi said that to achieve the “Oman 2040” vision and its national targets, many programs, initiatives, and plans that contribute to the development of a prosperous and sustainable digital economy embodied in the commitment.

The COMEX 2024 exhibition, set to be be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center from 27th to 30th May 2024, will showcase 24 different elements, including the latest advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cybersecurity, blockchain technology and electronic and digital knowhow of all kinds.