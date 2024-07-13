Oman intensifies crackdown against shops on e-payment violations

In a bid to ensure a seamless and digital payment experience for consumers, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) in Oman has intensified its efforts to enforce the availability of E-payment services across various commercial outlets, industrial workshops, and shops.

Recent inspection campaigns conducted by MoCIIP teams have resulted in the issuance of 18 violations against stores failing to provide E-payment services to their customers.

This move is part of the Omani government’s broader initiative to promote a cashless economy and enhance the overall consumer experience.

The inspections aimed to verify the existence and functionality of E-payment facilities, including point-of-sale machines and online payment gateways. The 18 violations issued serve as a stern warning to non-compliant businesses, emphasizing the importance of adapting to digital payment systems.

The enforcement drive is particularly significant in today’s digital age, where consumers increasingly expect convenient and efficient payment options.

By ensuring the widespread availability of E-payment services, Oman is aligning itself with global standards and fostering a more inclusive and digital economy.

The MoCIIP’s proactive approach demonstrates the government’s commitment to promoting economic growth, innovation, and consumer protection.