Oman introduces cultural visa for global talent

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has introduced a new cultural visa as part of its expanded range of entry permits.

According to a statement issued by the Royal Oman Police on X, the cultural visa aims to create clear legal pathways for foreign nationals to temporarily reside and work in the fields of arts and culture.

What Is the Cultural Visa?

The cultural visa is an entry permit granted to foreigners entering Oman specifically for cultural purposes.

It is issued at the request and under the responsibility of the relevant hosting authority—such as the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, academic institutions, or cultural centres—which assumes responsibility for the applicant during their stay.

Who Is Eligible for the Cultural Visa?

The visa is available to foreigners coming to Oman to participate in or conduct cultural activities, including:

Temporary residence for cultural exchange or artistic training

Academic or research collaboration in the fields of culture, arts, and heritage

Participation in literary, intellectual, or cultural conferences and festivals

Attendance or organisation of cultural and artistic events and exhibitions

A special clause also allows the issuance of a cultural joining visa for the spouse or first-degree relatives of the foreign applicant entering Oman for cultural purposes.

Duration and Fees

The cultural visa may be granted for:

1 year – OMR 50

5 years – OMR 50 per year

10 years – OMR 50 per year

The visa must be used within three months of issuance; otherwise, it becomes invalid.

Purpose of the Cultural Visa

The policy aims to facilitate the entry of experts, researchers, and creative professionals, supporting knowledge transfer and cultural exchange

Regulate the legal presence of foreigners engaged in cultural activities and ensure oversight by relevant authorities

Promote cultural tourism as a pillar of the national economy

Enhance cultural openness and foster intellectual engagement between Oman and the world

Encourage greater foreign participation in Oman’s cultural and artistic events

Key Objectives

Establish a clear legal framework for the entry and residence of foreigners for cultural purposes without reliance on other visa types

Enrich Omani culture through expertise exchange and joint cultural initiatives

Enable Omani institutions to host foreign talents and delegations more easily

Support Oman’s Cultural Strategy 2040, which seeks to build an open, knowledge-based society connected to the world