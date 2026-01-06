Omani Quality Mark Licence Mandatory from March 2026

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) of Oman has made it mandatory for all manufacturers, importers, retailers and distributors to obtain a licence to use the Omani Quality Mark for products in the local market.

In a statement, the Ministry of Oman said companies seeking to obtain or renew the licence should submit their requests through the “Hazm Platform”, via approved conformity assessment bodies.

Regulatory enforcement of the requirement will begin at all entry points from 1 March 2026, the ministry added.

It is to be remembered that the Omani Quality Mark is considered one of the most important national tools that has helped embed a culture of quality in the Sultanate of Oman and enhance the credibility of national products.

It is the official mark indicating that products comply with national standards and technical regulations, and that manufacturers apply integrated quality management systems throughout their production processes.

Oman tightens entry rules for foreign workers

Oman has implemented a new professional accreditation system, requiring foreign workers in regulated professions to verify their academic and professional credentials before entry.

This initiative aims to regulate the labor market, combat certificate fraud, and enhance workforce standards, with strict sanctions for violations.

Oman has tightened pre-entry rules for foreign workers by linking entry permits to verified academic and professional credentials, as reported by local media and cited by Gulf News.

The move requires candidates in regulated professions to complete qualification checks before arrival, while authorities warned of strict action against forged certificates.

The changes took effect under a new professional accreditation system.

The policy aims to regulate the labour market, curb credential fraud and raise workforce standards across key sectors.

Officials said the system connects work practice licences with verified qualifications and allows entry only after approvals are in place.

Zaher bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of the Department of Professional Standards at the Ministry of Labour, said the measures target better oversight and quality control. He said the system focuses on regulated roles such as engineering, logistics and accounting.