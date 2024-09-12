Oman issues safety guidelines for jet ski, marine operators

MUSCAT: Oman authorities issued a safety alert to maintain a safe environment for everyone using jet skis and recreational marine units, local media reported.

A safety advisory issued by Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) for operators of jet skis and recreational marine units intended to protect everyone’s safety and promote a safer atmosphere for boating leisure.

The Ministry emphasised the significance of upholding safety standards for both operators and users, according to a statement released by MTCIT. To ensure safety, it is not permitted to ride jet skis or other watercraft after dusk.

In order to prevent drowning events, operators have also been directed to make sure that all users have access to life jackets.

At a single area, no more than eight jet skis or comparable devices are permitted in order to maintain safety and prevent crowding.

Operators must supervise the use of maritime recreational vehicles in order to reduce dangerous situations and risky behavior.

In the event of an emergency, users should have access to a dependable method of communication and stick to the approved regions to prevent any potential threats. Additionally, operators need to always have a first aid kit and rescue crew on hand.

“To ensure safety, it is imperative to check weather conditions beforehand. Additionally, it is advisable to have readily available water bikes or boats designated for emergencies,” the alert read.

It is against the Oman’s law to rent water bikes and marine recreational equipment to anyone younger than 16 unless they are accompanied by an adult.

