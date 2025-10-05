Oman launches 2025 recruitment drive for Royal Army

MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Labour have jointly announced the launch of a new recruitment campaign for the Royal Army of Oman for the year 2025.

According to the announcement, eligible and interested candidates can now apply to join the Omani Army as part of this year’s intake.

The opportunity is aimed at young Omanis eager to serve their nation while gaining professional military training and experience.

The campaign is open to both male and female candidates who hold a General Education Diploma (equivalent to a high school certificate). Successful applicants will be given the opportunity to serve in Oman’s distinguished armed forces.

The application process will remain open from Saturday, October 4, 2025, to Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Candidates can register their applications via SMS by sending a message in the format:

“Opportunity Number#Civil ID Number (AT)” to 80057.

Positions are available for new soldiers (recruits) for both men and women, while musician posts are open exclusively to male candidates.

Each position carries specific eligibility criteria and requirements that applicants must meet.

Authorities have urged all applicants to carefully review the eligibility standards and submit their applications within the specified deadline.

The Royal Army of Oman emphasized that this recruitment drive represents a significant opportunity for young Omanis to contribute to the defense of their country and build a rewarding military career.