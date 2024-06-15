MUSCAT: The Oman authorities have launched the ‘Smart Mobility Service Using Electric Scooters’ experiment aimed at regulating the transportation service of e-scooters, a local media outlet reported.

The Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in cooperation with Knowledge Oasis Musca—the technical arm of Madayn— took this initiative as an ‘experiment’, the first project adopted through the “Sandbox” regulatory initiative.

The six-month operational trial of the electric scooter service at Knowledge Oasis Muscat is planned to give users a chance to test the service and assess its usefulness as well as the degree to which it improves city transportation.

This trial is seen as a significant first step toward improving sustainability and development in the Sultanate of Oman’s transportation industry, as well as the start of more creative projects in this area.

The Oman authorities expected the ‘Smart Mobility Service Using Electric Scooters’ experiment would also lessen traffic jams and carbon emissions while promoting the use of alternate modes of transportation.

This experiment is anticipated to improve the transportation experiences of the country’s citizens and residents. It is expected that create new opportunities for innovation and growth in the logistics and transportation industry, and inspire start-ups to offer smart mobility services.