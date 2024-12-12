Oman launches virtual tour service to explore country’s landscape

MUSCAT: The government of Oman unveiled a virtual tour service, offering a unique online experience that showcases the country’s landscapes and modern infrastructure.

According to the Omani media, under the patronage of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense, Dr. Mohammed bin Nasser Al Zaabi, the Ministry of Transport has launched the first phase of a Virtual Tour project.

The virtual tour enables users worldwide to explore Oman’s breathtaking beauty from the comfort of their own homes, underscoring the government’s keenness to support innovation and enhance digital access.

The first phase of the project focuses on iconic sites, including Khor Rori, a UNESCO World Heritage site, aiming to promote Oman as a culturally and naturally rich tourist destination, accessible to global audiences.

Images captured using “Trekkers” devices have covered approximately 36,000 kilometers, providing an immersive experience.

The project is set to expand in 2025, incorporating more sites and landmarks to offer a comprehensive virtual tour of Oman’s diverse beauty.

The virtual tour constitutes a key achievement in highlighting Oman’s digital presence and offering the world an opportunity to explore the country’s wonders.

