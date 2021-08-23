Oman lifts ban on entry of vaccinated Pakistani travellers

MUSCAT: Oman has lifted the travel ban on fully vaccinated passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and other 18 countries that were earlier put under red-list, the Omani Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Monday.

According to media reports, Oman has lifted a travel ban on travellers from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Philippines, Tanzania, Sudan, Brazil, Sierra Leone, UK, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Ethiopia, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia and Argentina.

Civil Aviation Authority of Oman issued a circular that from September 1, all those who are eligible to enter Oman, including Omani citizens, resident visa holders and those who are eligible for visa on arrival can enter the country, provisioned under new conditions.

All passengers arriving at the Sultanate are required to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate containing a QR Code stating that they have received two doses of a vaccine approved in Oman.

The PCR test should have been taken 96 hours before the scheduled flight time for long-haul flights (8 hours or more). For short haul flights the PCR test should have been taken 72 hours prior to the flight.

The last dose is required to have been received not less than 14 days ahead of the estimated arrival time, according to a circular.