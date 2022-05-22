Oman lifts Covid-19 restrictions for passengers

Oman has announced to lift all restrictions related to COVID-19 and issued new travel advisory following the latest decision of the Supreme Committee.

The notification issued by the Oman authorities read that the sultanate’s civil aviation authority lifted all precautionary measures and procedures of COVID-19 in the sector following the decisions of the Supreme Committee dealing with the pandemic.

The sultanate notified the new order for the passengers and all airline operators.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia had lifted major COVID restrictions for passengers travelling to the Kingdom, however, medical insurance would still be mandatory for the travellers.

According to a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudi Arabia, the passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia will no longer be required to undergo the PCR test and quarantine period.

The restriction of wearing masks in open places had also been lifted while the passengers will still be required to have medical insurance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia scrapped all Covid-19 restrictions in the country including following social distance and wearing masks outdoor.

