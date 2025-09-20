Oman: Muscat Governorate Police Command relocates to Al Azaiba Police Station

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced the relocation of the Muscat Governorate Police Command (MGPC) to Al Azaiba Police Station building.

In an official statement, the ROP informed all its visitors that the Muscat Governorate Police Command will relocate from its current location in Al Qurum area to the Al Azaiba Police Station building.

The MGPC will commence all its operations at the new location starting from Sunday, 21 September 2025, and will continue until further notice.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) is the primary law enforcement agency in the Sultanate of Oman. It is responsible for maintaining law and order, ensuring security, and providing policing services across the country.

The ROP plays a vital role in safeguarding Oman’s stability and security while serving the community with professionalism.