Oman MoH calls for data update to power digital health revolution

The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Oman called on its citizens and residents to update their personal details and contact numbers when visiting health institutions across the country.

The directive comes as part of efforts to implement a series of development programmes and online projects aimed at enhancing integration and coordination among various government entities. These initiatives form a key pillar of Oman’s national e-government strategy.

The MoH said the move will enable smoother access to healthcare services, improve accuracy of medical records, and ensure effective communication with patients.

It added that updating personal information is vital for the successful roll-out of the new digital health services platform.

The Ministry stressed the importance of cooperation from all individuals in completing this process, noting that accurate information will support the provision of quality healthcare, streamline administrative procedures, and contribute to achieving the objectives of the national digital transformation strategy.

Last year Ministry of Health launched the System for Accreditation of Health Institutions (OSAHI) to develop the healthcare sector of the country.

Recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), the system will apply to public, civil, military and private health institutions.

The OSAHI was launched in a ceremony in the presence of Dhofar Governor Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said and Oman Minister of Health Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti.

The accreditation system is aimed at developing and improving the healthcare sector as it will help in upgrading service procedures and quality.

With the newly launched system, Oman is striving to help the country’s health institutions upgrade the quality of healthcare.

According to officials, the Ministry of Health established the system keeping in mind its compatibility with the local infrastructure along with the international regulations for the next stage of domestic growth.

The OSAHI will ensure that the health institutions cater to the needs of patients and also ensure the safety of healthcare workers.