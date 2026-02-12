Oman announces Ramazan working hours for public and private sectors

Oman has announced reduced working hours for both public and private sector employees during the holy month of Ramazan 2026, in a move aimed at easing daily routines while ensuring continuity of services and business operations.

In a decision issued by the Ministry of Labour Oman, official working hours for civil service administrative units will be set at five consecutive hours per day, from 09:00 to 14:00, throughout the month.

Under a flexible attendance system, heads of administrative units have been granted discretion to organise staff schedules according to operational requirements, provided that the total working time does not exceed the approved five-hour daily limit.

Employees may begin work as early as 7am and continue until 3pm, with hours calculated from arrival to departure, in line with internal workplace procedures.

In the private sector, employers have been instructed to reduce working hours for Muslim employees to six hours per day, with a maximum of 30 hours per week during Ramazan.

The regulations apply to all private sector establishments. Employers are permitted to arrange schedules in a way that supports business requirements, in accordance with labour laws and applicable regulations.

Oman finalises professional accreditation system for industrial sector

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Labour Oman has announced the introduction of a new professional accreditation system aimed at regulating occupational classification and professional licensing within Oman’s industrial sector, as part of wider efforts to organise the labour market and enhance workforce efficiency.