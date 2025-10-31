Oman ranks among safest countries in world, Gallup report

MUSCAT: Over 94% citizens in Oman feel safe walking alone at night, marking it one of the safest countries in the world, according to a Gallup 2025 Global Safety Report.

The Hallup findings rank Oman alongside global leaders such as Singapore, China, and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the Sultanate’s robust institutions, reliable infrastructure, and cohesive communities.

145,000 adults were surveyed across 144 countries, asking the residents about their feelings of personal safety, confidence in law enforcement, and experiences of larceny or assault in the past year.

The results highlight the pivotal role of local governance, visible law enforcement, and community cohesion in shaping people’s sense of security.

Oman’s top ranking reflects several interlinked factors. The Royal Oman Police (ROP) maintains visible patrols and responds promptly to public safety matters, enabling high levels of institutional trust among citizens and residents alike.

Well-lit streets, pedestrian-friendly pathways, and secure public transport networks contribute to urban infrastructure that enhances safety. The Sultanate’s strong social fabric, characterized by cultural norms of respect, civility, and collective responsibility, is equally crucial in fostering supportive communities in both urban and rural areas.

In 2024, five of the top ten countries with the highest safety perceptions were members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). These included Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, each reporting safety ratings exceeding 90%.

Within the GCC, Oman leads the race with Saudi Arabia (93%), Kuwait (91%), Bahrain (90%), and the United Arab Emirates (90%), close behind.

Globally, Singapore tops the rankings at 98%, followed by Tajikistan (95%) and China (94%).

Singapore has once again secured the top spot on Gallup’s global safety index, marking its 12th consecutive time. Conversely, South Africa registered the lowest perception of safety worldwide, with only 33% of its adult population reporting feeling safe.

With persistent challenges linked to crime, political instability, and urban planning, countries such as Botswana (34%) and Lesotho (34%) report significantly lower perceptions of safety.

Although Oman has high overall safety ratings, the Gallup report indicates that gender-based differences persist globally. Worldwide, 67% of women feel safe walking alone at night, compared to 78% of men. This highlights the continuing need for specific initiatives to improve safety for women and girls.

In more than 100 countries and territories, the gender gap in safety perceptions exceeded 10 percentage points. Several first-world countries, including the US, Australia, and multiple European Union member states, had some of the largest gender imbalances, with gaps of 26 points or more.

Gallup’s CEO, Jon Clifton, highlighted in a press statement that “Safety isn’t only the absence of violence; it’s the presence of trust, institutions, and collective resilience.” This report was a collaborative effort between Gallup and the Center on International Cooperation (CIC) at New York University.