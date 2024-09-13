web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 13, 2024
- Advertisement -

Oman ranks among world’s top Cybersecurity-advanced countries

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has secured a prominent position among the world’s top countries for cybersecurity preparedness, according to the 2024 edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The GCI’s first list comprises countries that scored (95-100) within the five criteria of the index. Oman’s overall score rose to 97.02 points in the 2024 index, up from 96 points in the 2020 index.

The ITU prepares the index after considering five criteria: legal, technical, regulatory standards, capacity building, and international cooperation.

Oman achieved the full score for international cooperation and institutional organization, and high marks in other categories, including 19.59 points in the legal standard, 18.39 in the technical standard, and 19.03 in capacity building.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.