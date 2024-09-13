Oman ranks among world’s top Cybersecurity-advanced countries

MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has secured a prominent position among the world’s top countries for cybersecurity preparedness, according to the 2024 edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The GCI’s first list comprises countries that scored (95-100) within the five criteria of the index. Oman’s overall score rose to 97.02 points in the 2024 index, up from 96 points in the 2020 index.

The ITU prepares the index after considering five criteria: legal, technical, regulatory standards, capacity building, and international cooperation.

Oman achieved the full score for international cooperation and institutional organization, and high marks in other categories, including 19.59 points in the legal standard, 18.39 in the technical standard, and 19.03 in capacity building.