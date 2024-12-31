Oman resumes copper exports after 30 years pause

MUSCAT: After a 30-year pause, Oman has resumed exporting copper, marking a significant milestone for the country’s economy, Times of Oman reported.

The first shipment of copper concentrates, weighing 900 tonnes, was exported from the Al-Asail mine in Sohar, North Al Batinah Governorate, via Sohar Port.

Engineer Matar bin Salem Al-Badi, CEO of Oman Minerals Development Company, welcomed the development as a crucial step, stressing the Al-Asail mine expected to produce around 500,000 tonnes of copper ore annually.

He also expressed anticipation for the upcoming commencement of operations at the Al-Bayda mine.

Matar bin Salem emphasised noted the region’s 3,000-year history of copper mining, including the pioneering work of the Oman Mining Company since 1983.

The Al-Asail mine, located in concession area 11B in Sohar, is being developed by the Oman Mining Company.

The mine’s copper concentrates have high concentrations of 18-22%, making them a valuable resource, with the mine’s average annual production estimated at around 500,000 tonnes of copper ore.

Operations at the Al-Bayda mine in Liwa are slated to begin in 2025-2026. Both mines will produce estimated reserves of approximately 2.78 million tonnes of copper ore.

Oman’s re-entry into the global copper market is strategic, as copper is a vital metal for clean energy technologies, electric vehicles, and batteries.

With global copper demand expected to rise, this project represents a strategic investment for the nation.

Oman Minerals Development Company has ambitious plans for expansion beyond the Al-Asail and Al-Bayda mines, including the Mazoon Copper Project, the largest integrated copper concentrate production project in Oman.