Oman’s Shura Council Delegation visits MBR Library

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library welcomed a high-level delegation from Oman’s Shura Council led by Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma’awali, Chairman of Oman’s Shura Council, and in the presence of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council.

The visit aimed to brief the delegation about the Library’s pioneering role in leading the advancement of the culture and knowledge sectors regionally and in the Arab world, as well as to discuss the opportunities of future joint cooperation.

The delegation was greeted by H.E. Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; and Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library.

His Excellency Al Murr welcomed the delegation and emphasised “the depth of the Emirati-Omani relations, which have an exceptional nature due to the shared history and cultural heritage, which in turn is reflected in the customs, traditions, and wide common vocabulary in poetry, prose, arts, and literature.” “We, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, are keen to expand cultural and strategic partnerships in ways that support our vision of sustaining the cultural development in the Arab world and the region,” his Excellency Al-Murr added.

The visit began with a tour in the Treasures of the Library exhibition, where the delegation was introduced to rare collections of books, atlases and manuscripts including unique copies of the Holy Quran, early print editions of literary classics, Latin translations of scholarly works from the Islamic Golden Age, as well as rare Arabic periodicals from the Arab world and beyond.

The delegation also visited the Emirates Library on the sixth floor, which houses more than 15,000 books on various aspects of Emirati culture, as well as the Business Library, which houses more than 25,000 books on business administration, as well as information about companies, guides, and reports, along with classrooms designed in accordance with the highest international standards and practises.

At the end of the tour, representatives of the Oman’s Shura Council and the Federal National Council praised the diverse and comprehensive collections and sources of knowledge in the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and its pioneering role in preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the Arab region.

