Oman reaffirms solidarity with Kuwait over dispute with Iraq

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman has expressed solidarity with Kuwait after Iraq submitted documents to the United Nations (UN) concerning maritime boundaries that Kuwait says encroach on its sovereignty.

In a statement, the foreign ministry of Oman said it had followed with great interest the lists of coordinates and a map presented by the Republic of Iraq to the UN, regarding the encroachment on the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait over its maritime areas and its fixed and stable water elevations.

Oman affirmed its support for Kuwait’s sovereignty over its maritime zones and water elevations, and calls on Iraq to take into consideration the historical and brotherly relations with Kuwait, and the rules of international law.

Oman also referenced the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, 1982, urging that any actions be consistent with the convention’s provisions and with existing bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

It is to be remembered that the 216km border between Iraq and Kuwait was demarcated by the UN in 1993 after, but it did not cover the length of their maritime boundaries. This was left for the two oil producers to resolve.

A maritime border agreement between the two nations was reached in 2012 and ratified by each of their legislative bodies in 2013.