Oman starts granting long-term residence visas

MUSCAT: Oman has taken an initiative to grant long-term residence visas to foreign investors and professionals, state media reported on Wednesday.

Foreign investors and certain professionals will start receiving long-term residence visas for Oman following a recent decision of the sultanate.

According to Khaleej Times, The move to offer renewable 5 or 10-year residency visas echoes moves by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent years to offer longer-term residencies to investors and certain professionals.

Oman’s initiative grants foreign investors and retirees the right to reside for long periods in the sultanate which will come into effect from September this year, the ministry added.

Expatriates make up around 42 per cent of Oman’s population, government data from 2020 showed.

The country has a long-standing workforce nationalisation policy, known as Omanisation, to create employment opportunities for its citizens.