Oman tightens entry rules for foreign workers

MUSCAT: Oman has implemented a new professional accreditation system, requiring foreign workers in regulated professions to verify their academic and professional credentials before entry.

This initiative aims to regulate the labor market, combat certificate fraud, and enhance workforce standards, with strict sanctions for violations.

Oman has tightened pre-entry rules for foreign workers by linking entry permits to verified academic and professional credentials, as reported by local media and cited by Gulf News.

The move requires candidates in regulated professions to complete qualification checks before arrival, while authorities warned of strict action against forged certificates.

The changes took effect under a new professional accreditation system.

The policy aims to regulate the labour market, curb credential fraud and raise workforce standards across key sectors.

Officials said the system connects work practice licences with verified qualifications and allows entry only after approvals are in place.

Zaher bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of the Department of Professional Standards at the Ministry of Labour, said the measures target better oversight and quality control. He said the system focuses on regulated roles such as engineering, logistics and accounting.

Stricter checks before entry

Under the process, candidates must have their qualifications assessed and approved by accredited sectoral skills units before travel. Authorities issue a work practice licence only after verification, and they grant entry permits once the licence is approved.

The ministry said it detected cases involving forged professional classification certificates and work practice licences. It said such acts violate Omani law and placed responsibility on both workers and companies to obtain licences only from authorised bodies and verify their authenticity.

Sanctions for violations include fines, cancellation of licences, deportation and court referrals. Employers who facilitate or overlook breaches also face liability.

The reforms form part of broader labour market changes to strengthen professional standards, improve transparency, protect employers and support workforce nationalisation.