Oman to establish new investment court to resolve disputes within 90 days

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is in the process of establishing a dedicated Investment and Commercial Court that will be required to settle disputes within 90 days, with an additional 45-day extension available for more complex cases, according to the Oman Observer.

Issa bin Hamad Al Azri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Judicial Council, said the defined timelines are intended to ensure the swift resolution of commercial disputes, reinforcing Oman’s commitment to creating a more attractive, business- and investment-friendly environment.

In remarks to Duqm Economist, the newsletter of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), Al Azri noted that faster adjudication will play a key role in strengthening the investment climate by preventing project delays and the prolonged immobilisation of capital. He added that shorter litigation periods will also help reduce the legal and operational costs faced by companies.

The new court aims to establish a specialised judicial framework capable of handling complex commercial cases involving foreign investment, international trade and modern commercial contracts, in line with Oman’s strategy to build a more competitive economy.

It will promote specialised justice, streamline procedures and enhance the quality of rulings through judges with strong legal expertise in commerce and investment.

The Supreme Judicial Council announced last December its plan to establish both primary and appellate chambers of the Investment and Commercial Court across various governorates.

Four appellate chambers will be set up in Dhofar, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Batinah North and Al Sharqiyah North governorates, each serving its respective geographical jurisdiction.

In addition, ten primary chambers will be established in Dhofar, Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Batinah North and South, Al Sharqiyah North and South, Al Dhahirah and Al Wusta governorates, ensuring nationwide coverage across all wilayats.

The court will also have exclusive jurisdiction over insolvency and bankruptcy cases, as well as arbitration-related disputes.