Oman unveils longest Nakhal tourist walkway to boost tourism

The Wilayat of Nakhal in South Al Batinah Governorate has officially launched Oman’s longest tourist walkway, a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing the region’s tourism appeal.

The recently inaugurated Nakhal tourist walkway is 3 kilometres long and connects the historic Nakhal Fort to the scenic Ain Al Thawarah Park.

The Nakhal tourist walkway is designed to highlight the area’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, flowing through vibrant farming villages, traditional aflaj irrigation systems, and several natural springs by Wadi Nakhal.

The project not only adds attractiveness but also acts as a portal to Oman’s heritage and ecological beauty.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Saleh Al Busaidi, Wali of Nakhal, mentioned that the initiative is part of a comprehensive approach to encourage Oman tourism development. “This walkway will present the natural and historical landmarks of the villages and fields along its route,” he stated.

The Nakhal tourist walkway project will be performed in several phases, with the first phase covering one kilometre.

The total cost is likely to surpass OMR 1 million ($2.6 million), including service facilities such as lighting, stone paving, and public amenities.

Local farm owners along the route will be encouraged to establish eco-lodges, cafés, and operate electric tourist carts, creating employment opportunities and reducing traffic congestion at Ain Al Thawarah Park.

The main supervisory committee has already convened to approve the implementation plan and form sub-committees to oversee execution.

The Nakhal tourist walkway is poised to become a cornerstone of Oman tourism development, blending heritage, nature, and community-driven hospitality.

