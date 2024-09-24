Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit releases report for 2023

MUSCAT: Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit has issued its annual report for 2023.

The authority adopted a methodology that focused on the actual performance of Oman’s government agencies and the efforts made in various economic and development sectors during the year 2023 , and evaluating their role in achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

The report focuses on the actual performance of government agencies and their efforts in achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Key achievements, initiatives:

Following are the key goals achieved by the Oman government and initiatives set under the vision 2040.

Economic progress: Oman has significantly improved its rankings in several international indices, including the Economic Freedom Index, Entrepreneurship Index, and Environmental Performance Index.

Education and research: The government has audited higher education institutions, funded research projects, and established new museums.

Healthcare: The government of Oman has invested in healthcare infrastructure, established new factories for medicines and medical supplies, and replaced hospitals and healthcare centers.

Welfare and social protection: The government has launched programs like “Maksab” and “Joud” to support families and establish a comprehensive database of productive families.

Economic leadership and management: In order to enhance leadership and management capabilities various steps have been taken to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Economic diversification and financial sustainability: The government has reduced public debt, achieved budget surpluses, and improved government spending efficiency.



Labor market and employment: New labor laws and regulations have been issued to raise the efficiency of the labor market in the sultanate.

Private sector, investment, and international cooperation: The government has enhanced the investment environment and provided incentives to small and medium enterprises.

Developing sustainable governorates and cities: The sultanate has developed master plans for major cities of Oman, including Muscat.

Environment and natural resources: New nature reserves have been established, air quality monitoring stations have been increased, and factories operating in the recycling sector have grown.

Overall, the annual report released for year 2023 demonstrates the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to achieving the goals of Oman Vision 2040 through various initiatives and reforms.