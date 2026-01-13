Good news for workers in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour in Oman has cautioned that no institution is allowed to terminate an employee without first seeking approval from the Ministry of Labour of Oman.

Responding to a question from a member of the Majlis A’Shura on Wednesday, the minister for labour stated that companies must submit termination requests for review, adding that legal action would be taken against any firm that fails to notify the ministry.

“If any company terminates an employee’s services without informing the Ministry of Labour of Oman, legal measures will be enforced,” he said, noting that the ministry would also address complaints filed by affected workers.

The minister’s remarks came amid reports of layoffs at a leading private sector company, which had drawn widespread media attention.

Oman accelerates Vision 2040 through cultural and heritage projects

The Sultanate of Oman is making steady progress towards its Vision 2040 goals by investing heavily in a new generation of cultural and heritage projects aimed at strengthening tourism and diversifying the national economy.

Led by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the initiatives focus on developing world-class museums and visitor centres across the country, combining modern architectural design with the preservation of Oman’s rich historical and environmental legacy.

From coastal ports to remote archaeological landscapes, the projects are designed to position Oman as a leading destination for heritage and eco-tourism.

One of the flagship developments is the Natural History Museum in Muscat, located within the expansive Oman Botanic Garden. Currently in the tendering phase, the museum is envisioned as a comprehensive record of Oman’s geological and biological history.

The wider Botanic Garden project, now under the operational management of Muscat Municipality, stands among the largest environmental developments in the Middle East.

In the coastal city of Sur, the Maritime History Museum continues to draw international attention. Designed by renowned architect Ibrahim Jaidah, the museum reflects Oman’s historic maritime influence.