Omani bikers’ delegation arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A 15-member delegation from the Bousher Bikers Club from Oman, arrived in Islamabad on Friday, marking another significant step towards promoting adventure tourism in Pakistan.

The Omani bikers were warmly welcomed at the Islamabad International Airport, where they were greeted with bouquets and words of welcome. Upon arrival, the bikers expressed their happiness and enthusiasm, eager to embark on their campaign in the northern areas of Pakistan, said a statement issued here.

A biker from the delegation remarked, “Today marks the beginning of a remarkable journey from Muscat to the captivating northern regions of Pakistan for a ten-day motorcycle expedition.”

This visit marks the strong friendly relations between Pakistan and Oman. The Omani bikers are determined to explore the breathtaking landscapes of Pakistan’s northern areas, showcasing the country’s potential for adventure tourism.

Later today, Adviser to the Prime Minister who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah, will meet the bikers. The arrival of the Omani bikers is a significant development in Pakistan’s efforts to promote tourism and showcase its natural beauty to the world.

According to an official statement, the visit is being organized under the auspices of Pakistan’s Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination. The Omani bikers, deeply impressed by Pakistan’s natural beauty, will participate in a motorcycle expedition through the northern regions of the country. The journey, envisioned as a message of peace and friendship, will showcase the breathtaking landscapes of northern Pakistan.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sanaullah, has directed special arrangements to ensure the success of the visit. He emphasized that the participation of the Bosher Bikers will help boost tourism in Pakistan. Acting on the Prime Minister’s instructions, the ministry is taking special measures to promote both sports and tourism across the country.

Rana Sanaullah further noted that the arrival of the Omani delegation reflects the strong and friendly relations between Pakistan and Oman. He added that such initiatives also serve to highlight and strengthen the cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The tour is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering goodwill and cross-cultural exchange, symbolizing the shared commitment of both nations to deepen their diplomatic and societal bonds through tourism and sports.