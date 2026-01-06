Omani citizenship application details and fee update for 2026

Muscat: Oman’s Minister of Interior, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, has issued a ministerial decision outlining the Executive Regulations of the Omani Nationality Law, based on a Royal Decree, according to Oman Observer.

Under the new regulations, a fee of 600 Omani Rial has been set for applications to obtain nationality through naturalisation. A reduced fee of RO 300 applies to applications submitted by a foreign woman married to an Omani citizen, or by the widow or divorcee of an Omani.

The regulations specify that all nationality-related applications must be submitted to the designated application office within the relevant department. The department is responsible for reviewing applications related to obtaining, renouncing, or restoring Omani nationality.

General Conditions

All submitted documents must be in Arabic.

Applicants seeking Omani nationality or its restoration must appear in person before the department to undergo required tests, including Arabic language assessments and other evaluations.

Renouncing Omani Nationality

Applications to renounce Omani nationality must be submitted to the department along with proof of obtaining another nationality, or official documents confirming the approval of another country’s citizenship, after payment of the prescribed fees.

Restoring Nationality

Individuals who have lost or renounced Omani nationality to acquire another citizenship may apply for restoration, subject to specific conditions. These include permanent residence in Oman for at least two years and proof of renunciation of the foreign nationality.

Nationality for a Foreign Woman Married to an Omani

A foreign woman married to an Omani citizen may apply for Omani nationality if the following conditions are met:

The marriage was conducted with prior approval from the Ministry of Interior, where legally required.

She has been married to and residing with her Omani husband in Oman for at least 10 years.

She has an Omani son from the marriage.

She has good conduct and no criminal convictions involving moral turpitude or dishonesty.