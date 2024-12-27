Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee; 27 Dec 2024

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial to Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stands at Rs 719.5, while the selling rate was noted at Rs 728 in the open market on Friday, December 27, 2024.

Data from the currency website indicated that the OMR remained stable against the Pakistani rupee in the open market.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to PKR

On December 27, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs.359,750 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs.719,500 in Pakistani currency.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs 719.5 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.

This substantial community of Pakistani expatriates contributes significantly to both the Omani economy and the economy of Pakistan through their various professional engagements, ranging from skilled labor to entrepreneurial activities.

The conversion rate between the Omani Rial and the Pakistani Rupee plays a crucial role in financial dealings, especially concerning remittance transfers and the conversion of income into Pakistani Rupees.

In addition to remittances, the exchange rate also influences the expatriates’ ability to engage in business ventures, invest in property, or save for future needs. As many Pakistani expatriates seek to establish a financial foothold in both Oman and Pakistan, understanding and navigating the complexities of the exchange rate becomes essential for effective financial planning and investment strategies.