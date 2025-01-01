Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; 1 Jan 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in relation to the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) was noted at Rs720.46, while the selling rate was Rs728.96 in the open market Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

The information obtained from the currency website revealed that the OMR has gained 46 paisas in value relative to the Pakistani rupee in the open market.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to PKR

On January 1, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs.360,230 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs.720,460 in Pakistani currency.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs 720.46 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.

This substantial community of Pakistani expatriates contributes significantly to both the Omani economy and the economy of Pakistan through their various professional engagements, ranging from skilled labor to entrepreneurial activities.

The conversion rate between the Omani Rial and the Pakistani Rupee plays a crucial role in financial dealings, especially concerning remittance transfers and the conversion of income into Pakistani Rupees.