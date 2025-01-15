Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; 15 Jan 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in relation to the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stands at Rs723, while the selling rate recorded at Rs731.5 in the open market on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

The information provided on the currency website indicated that the OMR gained 75 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the open market.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to Pakistani Rupees

On January 15, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs.Rs361,500 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs723,000 in Pakistani currency.

To convert Omani Rial to Pakistani Rupee, individuals travelling to Pakistan with OMR can approach banks or exchange company branches for the currency exchange process.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs723 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.