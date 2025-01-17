web analytics
Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; 17 Jan 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in relation to the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stands at Rs723 while the selling rate stands at Rs731.5 in the open market on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The information provided on the currency website indicated that the OMR remained unchanged against Pakistani rupee in the open market.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to Pakistani Rupees

On January 16, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs361,500 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs723,000 in Pakistani currency.

To convert Omani Rial to Pakistani Rupee, individuals travelling to Pakistan with OMR can approach banks or exchange company branches for the currency exchange process.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs723 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.

On the other hand, the exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) registered a slight increase of six paisa and stood at Rs74.32 in the open market on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal witnessed an increase against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) based on the closing rate of yesterday’s open market.

Currency rates in PKR to USD, AED, SAR and others

