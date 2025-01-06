Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate; 6 Jan 2025

KARACHI: The buying rate for the Omani Rial in relation with the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) has surged to Rs720.25, while the selling rate was recorded at Rs728.75 in the open market on Monday, January 6, 2025.

The information provided on the currency website indicated that the Omani Rial appreciated by Rs1 with the Pakistani Rupee in the open market.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to PKR

On January 6, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs.360,125 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs.720,250 in Pakistani currency.

It is also important to highlight that the exchange rate of Rs Rs720.25 per OMR in the open market holds considerable significance for the large Pakistani expatriate population living in Oman, which is estimated to number approximately 250,000 individuals involved in various employment or business ventures.